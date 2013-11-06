(Adds details, shares, analyst)
MILAN Nov 6 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, said on Wednesday it saw signs of a
recovery and confirmed its full-year guidance even though
earnings for the nine months fell 5.2 percent, hit by weak
demand from the telecoms sector.
Prysmian, which operates 91 plants in 50 countries,
confirmed it expected to report adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the
full year of between 600 and 650 million euros ($812-880
million).
Shares in the company, whose results come just weeks after
French rival Nexans cut its own full-year earnings
forecast range, closed up 3.9 percent at 18.32 euros.
Prysmian said its building wires business, among the most
affected by difficult market conditions, was recovering, while
demand for optical cables in North and South America continued
to be under pressure.
"The recovery in sales and profitability already seen in the
previous quarter has continued into the third quarter," Chief
Executive Valerio Battista said in a statement.
The company said demand was improving for cables used for
power transmission and industrial segments like elevators,
railways, cranes and the offshore oil and gas industry.
"The market liked the fact that the guidance was confirmed
despite the currency effects and that there is an improvement in
the trade and installers business," a Milan-based analyst said,
referring to cables supplied to the construction sector.
The group said adjusted EBITDA for the nine months to
September fell to 444 million euros ($598 million), due to a
weaker telecom business and exchange rate effects.
Sales fell 7.5 percent to 5.49 billion euros.
Prysmian overtook Nexans to become world leader in 2011 when
it bought rival Draka for 1.3 billion euros - a move that raised
the group's exposure to emerging markets in China, the Middle
east, Brazil and India.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
