Oct 2 Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego Pepees SA :

* Says raises its stake in Bronislaw Sp. z o.o. to 84.13 pct from 51.06 pct by acquiring 529 shares for 790,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)