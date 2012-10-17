* PSA spokesman says no decision reached yet
PARIS Oct 17 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen said it was reviewing options to enable its
banking unit to maintain sufficient financing volumes for its
clients and dealerships as the threat of downgrade to junk
status hangs over the division's debt.
PSA was responding to a report by French daily Le Figaro
that the French Finance Ministry and national banks were
negotiating a rescue plan for Banque PSA Finance (BPF), with a
decision possible within days.
Le Figaro said the plan involved a commitment by banks to
postpone the payment date of 4 billion euros ($5.21 billion) of
debt and bring new credit lines of 1.5 billion to BPF, while the
state would provide a guarantee for around 4 billion euros.
"The management of PSA is reviewing different options to set
up solutions enabling Banque PSA to maintain sufficient
financing volumes for its end customers and its dealer network
for the carmaking unit and the company as a whole to function
well," a spokesman for PSA told Reuters.
He said no decision had been made regarding the terms or
nature of any solution.
The decision by ratings agencies Moody's and Standard &
Poor's to cut PSA's debt rating in July and the former's move to
put BPF on review for possible downgrade meant BPF could be
pushed into junk status "despite its intrinsic solidity", he
said.
The spokesman added that the unit had an "extremely solid
solvency ratio of 13.30 percent" based on Core Tier One, a "high
level of profitability" and "appropriate liquidity".
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Natixis
and Societe Generale as well as foreign
banks which represent 50 percent of the loans outstanding, are
involved in the BPF discussions, Le Figaro said.
BPF finances Peugeot and Citroen dealers as well as offering
credit facilities to customers.
Shares in PSA were 2.5 percent higher by 0709 GMT,
outperforming a 1.4 percent gain in the European sector index
.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)