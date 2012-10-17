PARIS Oct 17 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen said on Wednesday it was reviewing options to
enable its banking unit to maintain sufficient financing volumes
amid concerns that debt rating cuts could push the bank into
junk status.
PSA was responding to an earlier report by French daily Le
Figaro that said the French Ministry of Finance and national
banks were negotiating a rescue plan for Banque PSA Finance
(BPF) which could lead to a decision within days.
Le Figaro said the plan involved a commitment by banks to
postpone the payment date of 4 billion euros of debt and bring
new credit lines of 1.5 billion euros to BPF, while the state
would provide a guarantee for around 4 billion euros.
"The management of PSA is reviewing different options to set
up solutions enabling Banque PSA to maintain sufficient
financing volumes for its end customers and its dealer network
for the carmaking unit and the company as a whole to function
well," a spokesman for PSA told Reuters.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Natixis
and Societe Generale as well as foreign
banks which represent 50 percent of the loans outstanding, are
involved in the discussions, Le Figaro said.
BPF finances Peugeot and Citroen dealers as well as offering
credit facilities to customers.
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)