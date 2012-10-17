PARIS Oct 17 The French government will help to
refinance the car loans division of troubled automaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said on Wednesday.
"We're seeking solutions that will allow this bank to obtain
the necessary financing," Moscovici said during a news
conference. "All of this will be finalised very soon."
Moscovici was speaking after Le Figaro reported that talks
were underway with French banks and government officials on debt
relief for Banque PSA Finance, to include a state guarantee.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has urged Peugeot
to scale back plans to cut more than 10,000 domestic jobs and
close an assembly plant, said the carmaker would have to give
unspecified undertakings to secure government help.
"There can be no state guarantee without commitments in
return," Montebourg said during the same press conference in
Paris.
