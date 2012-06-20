PARIS, June 20 The supervisory board of French
carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday that it
supported Chief Executive Philippe Varin and the group's
strategy.
"Following rumours that have appeared today in the press the
entire supervisory board of PSA Peugeot Citroen wishes to
express its complete support for Philippe Varin and the managing
board, and also for the current strategy that is in place," the
supervisory board said in a statement.
French newspaper La Tribune said earlier that PSA Peugeot
Citroen's biggest shareholder, the Peugeot family, wanted Varin
and his management team replaced because of a fall in sales and
dissatisfaction over its alliance with General Motors.