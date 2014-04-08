PARIS, April 8 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen said it signed a new 3 billion euro ($4.12
billion) syndicated credit facility aimed at strengthening its
"financial profile, robustness and financial security".
The facility includes a 2 billion euro tranche expiring in
five years and a 1 billion tranche expiring in three years with
optional one-year extensions, PSA said on its website on
Tuesday.
The credit line is dependent on the completion of the share
and rights issues it announced in February and replaces a
previous 2.4 billion euro facility due to expire in July 2015,
PSA added.
"Although amply oversubscribed, the total amount was
deliberately capped at 3.0 billion euros," PSA said, adding that
25 banks from 11 countries had participated.
($1 = 0.7277 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)