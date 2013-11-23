FRANKFURT Nov 23 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen is examining various ways of expanding its
partnership with China's Dongfeng, Chief Executive
Philippe Varin told a German newspaper.
"It would make sense to deepen the partnership... I won't
rule anything out," German daily Die Welt cited Varin as saying
in an excerpt of an article to be published on Saturday.
French newspaper Le Monde reported this week that PSA was
seeking to raise 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in a share issue
to the French government and Dongfeng.
Peugeot has so far consistently declined to comment on the
Dongfeng talks or capital increase plan.
Asked about the reported plans for Dongfeng to take a stake
in a capital increase, Varin told Die Welt: "First you have to
find the right industrial projects, then you worry about the
necessary financing. You shouldn't put the proverbial cart
before the horse."
Under their Chinese DPCA venture, Peugeot and Dongfeng
jointly manufacture vehicles including the Citroen C5 mid-sized
car and Peugeot 3008 minivan.
Peugeot, among the worst casualties of a six-year European
car sales slump, is seeking more cooperation with Dongfeng or
another automaker as it struggles to cut costs and losses that
have threatened its survival.
But Varin played down Peugeot's financial difficulties in
his interview with Die Welt.
"At the end of June, we had credit lines worth 11 billion
euros. So we can take the time that we need to define the best
industrial project for our future," he told the newspaper.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
