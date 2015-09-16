PARIS, Sept 16 PSA Peugeot Citroen
will co-develop a future electric vehicle planned for 2020 with
China's Dongfeng Motor Group, the carmaker's research
and development head said at Frankfurt car show on Wednesday.
"We have development for battery electric vehicles, that
will take place around 2020 and it will be a common development
with our Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor," PSA's Gilles Le Borgne
told journalists.
Le Borgne added that PSA was continuing its cooperation with
Mitsubishi Motors Corp on current-generation electric
vehicles, without commenting further.
Dongfeng owns 14 percent of PSA.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus;
Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)