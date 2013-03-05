* Sees European auto sales down 3-5 pct in 2013
* Chasing 200,000 annual sales of mini-SUV by 2015
(Adds mini-SUV forecast, pricing)
GENEVA, March 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
sticking by its full-year market forecast despite a difficult
start to the year, while pricing remains under pressure, brands
chief Frederic Saint-Geours said on Tuesday.
European auto sales are expected to fall between 3 and 5
percent in 2013, the no. 2 Peugeot executive told reporters at
the Geneva auto show, with discounting still undermining
industry revenues and profitability.
"The pressure is not letting up," Saint-Geours said, adding
that Peugeot nonetheless exceeded its 13 percent full-year
market share goal in the first two months.
Peugeot is pursuing 200,000 annual sales of its 2008
mini-SUV unveiled in Geneva, aiming to reach the goal in 2015,
he added. Pricing will start around 15,000 euros, he said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume; editing by Tim
Hepher)