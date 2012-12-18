PARIS Dec 18 Struggling French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen has agreed to appoint former EADS
chief executive Louis Gallois to its supervisory board
as a government representative, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.
A Peugeot spokesman would not comment on the report in the
French daily, which came almost two months after the carmaker
agreed to appoint a government-nominated director in return for
a state-backed bailout for its financing arm.
Gallois, who has previously headed aerospace and defence
group EADS, its Airbus plane division and state-owned SNCF
railway operator, now serves as an economic adviser to President
Francois Hollande's government.
He recently drew up a report on France's competitiveness.
