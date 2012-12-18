PARIS Dec 18 PSA Peugeot Citroen has
agreed to appoint former EADS head Louis Gallois to its
supervisory board, the struggling French automaker said on
Tuesday.
Gallois' nomination will be submitted to the company's
annual shareholder meeting on April 24, Peugeot said in a
statement.
The appointment of Gallois, a government advisor and former
chief executive of European aerospace and defence group EADS,
comes two months after Peugeot agreed to accept a French state
representative on its board in return for a bailout of its
finance division.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)