PARIS Dec 18 PSA Peugeot Citroen has agreed to appoint former EADS head Louis Gallois to its supervisory board, the struggling French automaker said on Tuesday.

Gallois' nomination will be submitted to the company's annual shareholder meeting on April 24, Peugeot said in a statement.

The appointment of Gallois, a government advisor and former chief executive of European aerospace and defence group EADS, comes two months after Peugeot agreed to accept a French state representative on its board in return for a bailout of its finance division. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)