PARIS, March 28 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
stepping up gearbox production at a plant in Valenciennes,
northern France, to meet Chinese demand, the French carmaker
said on Friday after signing a tie-up with China-based Dongfeng
earlier this week.
The Paris-based carmaker said it would hire about 50
temporary workers and add new shifts to raise daily output to
1,900 AL4 gearboxes in June from 1,300 currently.
On Wednesday, Peugeot and Dongfeng signed a long-awaited
agreement to deepen their existing joint venture, bringing the
French carmaker much-needed cash and greater access to Asia.
The Valenciennes plant employs 2,200 workers and supplies
gearboxes for about half the Peugeot and Citroen vehicles sold
worldwide.
