PARIS Nov 5 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
has signed a contract to sell a 75 percent stake in
its Gefco logistics business to Russia's state railway monopoly.
Peugeot confirmed an 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) price
announced on Sept. 20 and reiterated that Gefco would first pay
a special dividend of 100 million to Peugeot.
"The completion of the transaction is now exclusively
subject to relevant antitrust approvals and should take place
before the end of the year," Peugeot said on Monday.
Peugeot is seeking to cut debt and contain losses as it
struggles with overcapacity and a weak European market, while
Russia wants to diversify away from oil and gas and has made
developing its manufacturing base an economic policy priority
under President Vladimir Putin.
Russian Railways operates the world's second-largest rail
network, employing 1 million workers and with annual sales of
$40 billion.
($1 = 0.7785 euro)
