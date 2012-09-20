PARIS, Sept 20 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
in exclusive talks with JSC Russian Railways to sell a 75
percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million
euros ($1.04 billion), the French car maker said on Thursday.
Gefco would first pay a special dividend of 100 million
euros to Peugeot as part of the deal, the company added.
"Gefco, thanks to this transaction, would further enhance
its geographic expansion strategy in China, India and Latin
America, but also accelerate its growth in Eastern and Central
Europe, particularly in Russia," Peugeot said in a statement.
Peugeot and Gefco plan to consult their works councils on
the offer, which is subject to antitrust clearance, Peugeot
added.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
