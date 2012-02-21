PARIS Feb 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Europe's No. 2 car maker, is in advanced alliance
talks with U.S. peer General Motors, French online
newspaper LaTribune.fr reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed
source.
The discussions, which began several months ago and have yet
to reach any agreement, go beyond specific production
partnerships of the kind PSA already has with automakers
including Ford, Toyota and BMW, the
newspaper reported.
GM spokesman Jim Cain and PSA spokeswoman Caroline Mille
both declined to comment on the report.
Any deal would have to be approved by the Peugeot family,
which holds 30.9 percent of the French automaker's share capital
and 48.3 percent of voting rights, the report said. If an
agreement is reached, it could be announced at the Geneva motor
show in early March, it added.
PSA and GM's European Opel division both face heavy
restructuring to reverse losses that have been compounded by the
region's slumping auto market, industrial overcapacity and
cut-throat competition on prices.
PSA on Feb. 15 announced a fresh round of cost cuts and put
its profitable Gefco logistics business up for sale as it
struggles to finance the overseas expansion it badly needs to
reduce dependence on its stagnating home markets.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said the same day that the
French automaker may open its planned India factory to a new
partner, after freezing the project in January to save cash.
PSA is also looking for a new partner to replace Fiat
when the Italian car maker withdraws from their
northern French commercial van joint venture in 2017, Varin said
on Jan. 27.
Among its existing production deals, PSA currently
manufactures diesel engines with Ford, gasoline engines with BMW
and small cars with Toyota, as well as sharing some vehicles
with Mitsubishi Motors. Talks on a deeper alliance with
Mitsubishi foundered in 2010.