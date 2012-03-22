PARIS, March 22 General Motors and PSA
Peugeot Citroen will start work on joint projects by
the end of the year as part of their newly announced alliance,
the companies said on Thursday.
The automakers said in a statement that they each have
appointed five executives to a combined steering committee
designed to oversee "activities that are currently part of the
alliance and any exploration of other potential areas of
cooperation."
The formation of the committee is the first step in the
alliance, which was announced on Feb. 29 and formed as part of
an effort by the companies to cut annual costs by at least $2
billion.
The automakers have stressed the alliance does not replace
independent efforts by both to return their Europe operations to
profits, and any job cuts or plant closures would be done
outside the structure of that deal.
The alliance will include pooled purchasing and research and
development, as well as building vehicles on shared platforms to
bring down costs. Analysts and industry observers expect the
companies to merge manufacturing operations in Europe as a way
to cut costs, resulting in plant closures at both automakers.
The GM half of the committee includes Vice Chairman Steve
Girsky, who is leading restructuring efforts by the U.S.
automaker in Europe, as well as Chief Financial Officer Dan
Ammann, global product development chief Mary Barra and Europe
President Karl-Friedrich Stracke, all of whom are on the board
of GM's Opel unit in Europe, and global product planning vice
president Stephen Carlisle.
The Peugeot members of the committee include programs chief
Jean-Christophe Quémard, the French automaker's chief financial
officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, head of research and
development Guillaume Faury, head of purchasing Yannick Bézard
and manufacturing chief Denis Martin.