PARIS Jan 14 PSA Peugeot Citroen
could take over alliance partner General Motors'
troubled Opel unit in Europe with backing from GM and the French
state under an option currently being looked at, newspaper La
Tribune said on Monday on its website.
GM would be prepared to contribute several billion euros to
facilitate the transaction and make it attractive to Peugeot, La
Tribune said, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.
"The hypothesis is being studied that PSA would take over
Opel," La Tribune quoted one source as saying, adding that GM
wanted to dispose of the business despite recent management
comments that it was not for sale.
The French state could take a stake in Opel as part of any
deal, La Tribune added.
GM and Peugeot unveiled an alliance almost a year ago aimed
at saving at least $2 billion annually within five years as the
carmakers struggle with a slump in demand and too much capacity
in the European market.
Sources told Reuters in October the companies were exploring
ways to combine European operations in a second phase of the
cooperation, but talks were subsequently halted amid misgivings
about the French carmaker's worsening finances and
government-backed bailout.
GM said again last week that Opel was not for sale, and GM's
chief executive Dan Akerson said it was cutting losses at the
German-based subsidiary with a view to achieving its previously
stated target of returning the unit to profit by mid-decade.
A PSA spokesman said on Monday that a purchase of Opel by
Peugeot did not feature currently among the alliance plans,
pointing to GM's comments that the unit was not for sale.
No immediate comment was available from the French finance
ministry.