By Gilles Guillaume

TREMERY France Dec 1 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen expects a contraction of the European car market in 2012, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of a production site in Tremery, eastern France, Philippe Varin said it was too early to quantify the market contraction expected next year.

Europe's second-biggest car maker has invested 460 million euros ($619.2 million) to develop new "downsized" three-cylinder gasoline engines as demand shifts towards more fuel-efficient vehicles.

PSA, which expects to produce 640,000 units every year, has invested 257 million euros in the Tremery site.

Total investments in France in 2012 and 2013 will be maintained at around 700 million euros ($942.30 million) a year, like in 2011, Varin said.

France's automakers' association said on Thursday that car fell 7.6 percent in November, led by declines for Fiat and General Motors amid weakening demand for smaller vehicles.

Peugeot shares were up 2 percent at 14.12 euros at 1511 GMT, outperforming the European sector, which was 0.9 percent higher.