PARIS Jan 12 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 1.5 percent drop in its 2011 car sales as its saw its market share shrink in crisis-hit Europe.

Europe's second-biggest car maker after Germany's Volkswagen , said it had sold 3.5 million cars last year, noting that as of September prices had come under severe in Europe.

Nevertheless, the proportion of the company's car sales outside Europe expanded to 42 percent from 39 percent in 2010 as it chases growth in emerging markets. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)