SINGAPORE May 9 Singapore-headquartered port
operator PSA International Pte Ltd has set up a
corporate venture capital arm, PSA unboXed, with an initial fund
size of S$20 million ($14.66 million) to invest in startups.
PSA said it would seek to invest in companies developing
logistics solutions, including robotics and automation in
container and cargo handling operations.
"Through PSA unboXed, we want to encourage creative ideas
that can improve and revamp logistics technology, increase port
productivity and enhance the integration, security and
performance across the constituents of global supply chain
logistics," Group Chief Executive Tan Chong Meng said in a
statement.
PSA counts itself among the world's largest port groups,
with involvement in around 40 terminals in 16 countries.
($1 = 1.3642 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)