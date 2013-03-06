BRIEF-Technogym top shareholder sells 8 pct stake at 6.9 euros/share
* Main shareholder Wellness Holding sells 8 percent stake at 6.9 euros ($7.76) per share
PARIS, March 6 French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is set to seal an industrial and commercial deal with Kazakhstan that could generate more than 300 jobs in France, the French government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The project, due to be signed on Thursday in Paris, would also create 150 jobs in the central Asian country, the statement said.
"The deal involves the assembly in Kazakhstan of car kits produced in France," a PSA spokesman said.
PSA, which has announced plans to slash thousands of jobs to cope with shrinking car sales in Europe, last week said it was in talks on sharing vehicle production with Russia's ZIL .
(Reporting by Catherine Monin and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Main shareholder Wellness Holding sells 8 percent stake at 6.9 euros ($7.76) per share
* SAYS IN JANUARY THROUGH MAY 2017, RETAIL TURNOVER OF APRANGA GROUP REACHED EUR 81.6 MILLION, AND INCREASED BY 4.8 PERCENT YEAR-TO-YEAR