PARIS, June 19 PSA Peugeot Citroen's proposed new plant in Morocco will have an initial annual production capacity of 90,000 vehicles and engines, which may eventually be doubled, a union representative at the French carmaker said.

Peugeot was expected to announce plans for the new factory, to be set up near the city of Kenitra, later on Friday.

A source close to Peugeot said last month that the carmaker could unveil plans for a factory as early as June as it responds to a boom in demand in Africa and the Middle East.

The site would produce models the size of the Peugeot 208 compact and 308 hatchback cars.

Peugeot's move comes three years after rival French carmaker Renault set up a low-cost assembly plant in Tangiers to build vehicles for export to the Mediterranean basin and Europe.

Morocco has become an important base for the aerospace and auto industries thanks to its skilled workforce, financial incentives and wage costs that are four times lower than in France.

The Peugeot union representative said the carmaker also confirmed on Friday that it was considering another project in Algeria, as mentioned by French President Francois Hollande during a visit to the country earlier this week.

Renault also has a production site in Oran, in Algeria, which it opened last year.

