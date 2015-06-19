(Adds details, background)
PARIS, June 19 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
proposed new plant in Morocco will have an initial annual
production capacity of 90,000 vehicles and engines, which may
eventually be doubled, a union representative at the French
carmaker said.
Peugeot was expected to announce plans for the new factory,
to be set up near the city of Kenitra, later on Friday.
A source close to Peugeot said last month that the carmaker
could unveil plans for a factory as early as June as it responds
to a boom in demand in Africa and the Middle East.
The site would produce models the size of the Peugeot 208
compact and 308 hatchback cars.
Peugeot's move comes three years after rival French carmaker
Renault set up a low-cost assembly plant in Tangiers
to build vehicles for export to the Mediterranean basin and
Europe.
Morocco has become an important base for the aerospace and
auto industries thanks to its skilled workforce, financial
incentives and wage costs that are four times lower than in
France.
The Peugeot union representative said the carmaker also
confirmed on Friday that it was considering another project in
Algeria, as mentioned by French President Francois Hollande
during a visit to the country earlier this week.
Renault also has a production site in Oran, in Algeria,
which it opened last year.
Carmakers are chasing share of a market in Africa and the
Middle East that is estimated to reach a potential 8 million
vehicles per year by 2025.
