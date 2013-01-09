PARIS Jan 9 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
not considering parting with its 57 percent stake in car parts
maker Faurecia, PSA brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours
said on Wednesday.
"This is not on the agenda," he said when asked about
reports that the carmaker was preparing a full or partial sale
of the stake.
Shares in Peugeot rose as much as 13 percent on Monday after
Paris-based brokerage CM-CIC said the carmaker may be forced to
dispose of its Faurecia stake to raise between 1.2 billion and
1.5 billion euros ($1.6-$2 billion).
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)