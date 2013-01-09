* PSA 2012 global sales plunge 16.5 pct
* Peugeot targets 2013 sales growth excluding CKD vehicles
* European market share down 0.5 points to 12.7 pct
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Jan 9 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
global car sales fell sharply in 2012 as the struggling French
automaker recorded its worst European performance in years.
The company's 16.5 percent drop in worldwide sales last year
also reflected its withdrawal from Iran.
The car industry has been battling a sales slump in Europe,
where fallout from the euro zone crisis has hit consumer demand.
Peugeot's sales outside the region have not grown quickly enough
to compensate.
The European car market is at its lowest in close to two
decades, and Peugeot's sales performance in the region in 2012
was the worst in at least the same period. The company forecast
a further 3-5 percent decline for the market this year.
"If this view of the world should turn out correct, we see
little reason why the financial situation at PSA should improve
at all during the year," Credit Suisse analyst Erich Hauser
said.
Paris-based Peugeot is shedding assets, cutting 10,000 jobs
and closing production capacity to stem mounting losses. Chief
Executive Philippe Varin has warned that it won't return to
profit before 2015.
The company said its global sales volume dropped to 2.97
million vehicles in 2012 from 3.55 million a year earlier,
weighed down by a collapse in southern Europe, where Peugeot is
heavily exposed.
"PSA Peugeot Citroen has felt the full force of the
sustained decline in Europe's automobile markets," brands chief
Frederic Saint-Geours said.
France, Spain, Italy and Portugal - the markets worst hit in
Europe's sales slump - still account for more than half of
Peugeot's regional business, according to company data.
Peugeot also pledged to return its regional market share to
13 percent, after a 0.5-point slide to 12.7 percent last year.
Sales in China, where the carmaker is adding production with
a second joint venture, nonetheless advanced 9.4 percent to
442,000 vehicles. China's auto market will expand 7-8 percent
this year and Russia's about 5 percent, Saint Geours predicted.
Peugeot also reiterated its goal of generating at least half
of its sales outside Europe by 2015.
The global sales plunge was compounded by Peugeot's decision
early last year to halt sales of so-called CKD car kits for
final assembly in Iran, which wiped 313,000 vehicles from its
total. The move was a response to international sanctions
restricting financial transactions with the country.
Excluding Iran, Peugeot said it recorded a 8.8 percent
global sales decline to 2.82 million vehicles last year. This
exceeded an 8.7 percent decline in the 2008 financial crisis. It
said on Wednesday it hoped to return to volume growth in 2013.
Peugeot shares were down 0.7 percent at 6.17 euros at 1334
GMT. The stock has fallen 44 percent over the past 12 months.
"The tough demand outlook for PSA in Europe does make it
hard for it to stem cash burn," Citi analysts said in a note.
CEO Varin's earlier pledge to reduce negative cash flow by
half this year "continues to seem unrealistic" in light of the
sales performance, they said.
The French government confirmed on Wednesday it had
submitted a state-backed Peugeot refinancing deal for European
Union approval.
The Brussels review will not alter the terms of the 18.5
billion euro ($24.2 billion) debt rescue announced in October,
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
The package, including up to 7 billion euros in state loan
guarantees, was initially presented as a pure debt refinancing
for the carmaker's lending arm that required no approval.
But EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said last
month it amounted to restructuring aid and would have to be
submitted for vetting under state aid rules.
Peugeot also dismissed reports that it was preparing a full
or partial sale of 57.4 percent-owned auto parts subsidiary
Faurecia.
"This is not on the agenda," Saint Geours said.
Full-year 2012 European registrations figures to be
published on Jan. 16 are expected to show regional auto sales at
their lowest in about 20 years.