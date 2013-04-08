Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
PARIS Paris St Germain centre backs Alex and Thiago Silva have been included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the Champions League quarter-final return leg at Barcelona on Wednesday despite injury concerns.
Italy midfielder Thiago Motta, who has only played one game since late January because of a recurring groin injury, was also named for the trip.
PSG will be without suspended holding midfielder Blaise Matuidi as the Qatari-backed club look to qualify for the last four after drawing 2-2 at home in the first leg last week.
Thiago Silva remains a doubt after picking up a knock on his knee in the first leg.
The Brazil defender was left out of PSG's squad at Stade Rennes last Saturday while compatriot Alex also missed the 2-0 win because of a thigh problem.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
Jose Mourinho said Manchester United would fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League until it was "mathematically impossible" after a 3-0 victory at Sunderland on Sunday.