Sept 23 Psg Konsult

* Headline EPS will be between 11.4 cents and 11.7 cents, or between 28 pct and 32 pct higher than that for six month period ended 31 August 2013

* Attributable EPS will be between 11.4 cents and 11.7 cents for six months ended Aug 31