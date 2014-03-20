Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
FRANKFURT, March 20 PSI fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie AG : * Psi ag says 2013 net result decreased by 96 % to 0.4 million euros * Psi ag says holding to the prognosis from the third quarter
whereby an EBIT of 12 million euros * Psi ag sees EBIT of 12 million euros and growth of 5 to 10 % are
the targets for 2014
* FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.