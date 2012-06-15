BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
NEW YORK, June 15 Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it agreed to buy mobile computing company Psion Plc for $200 million in cash to expand its business with industrial clients.
Motorola agreed to pay $1.36 (88 pence per share), representing a premium of 45 percent on the Psion closing price of 60.5 pence on June 14.
It said that it expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter.
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.