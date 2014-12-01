MANILA Dec 1 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines
Corp :
* Shares open 7.94 percent higher on market debut from offer
price of 3.15 pesos each
* Raised 1.02 billion pesos ($22.7 million) from the sale of
324.76 million shares, with an over-allotment option of 134.63
million shares
* The memory chip maker plans to expand plant in Clark
Freeport to meet demand from smartphone makers apart from its
main customer Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
* The company has a has a six-year contract with Samsung
until 2017
* The unit of South Korea's STS Semiconductor &
Telecommunications Co Ltd is the fourth company to
go public in the Philippines this year
