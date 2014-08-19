Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
Aug 19 PSP Swiss Property AG : * Half-year results 2014 * Says H1 operating net income excluding changes in fair value rose by 2.6% to
CHF 87.4 million versus H1 2013: CHF 85.2 million * Says at end of June 2014, nav per share amounted to CHF 82.11 (end of 2013:
CHF 83.70) * Says at the end of June 2014, the vacancy rate stood at 9.3% (end of 2013:
8.0%) * Says H1 net income including changes in fair value amounted to CHF 95.9 milli
on (H1 2013: CHF 158.7 million) * Says with CHF 138.4 million, H1 rental income virtually remained at the level
of the previous year's period (CHF 138.1 million) * Says H1 operating expenses decreased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 25.5 million
(H1 2013: CHF 26.2 million) * Says expects EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of about CHF 235 million
for 2014 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1kQAj2l] * Further company coverage
