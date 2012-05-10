* Plans to focus on non-acute, alternate site healthcare

May 10 PSS World Medical Inc said it plans to sell two business units serving skilled nursing facilities and specialty dental practices to focus on its fastest growing segments.

PSS, which was founded in 1983, supplies medical devices and drugs to physicians, elder care providers and billing services to alternate-site healthcare providers.

The company said it will now focus on physician, laboratory, in-office dispensing, and the home care and hospice markets.

PSS also said it acquired two laboratory service companies and one physician office dispensing company. The deals, which will add about $120 million to full-year revenue, are expected to add to 2013 earnings.

Separately, PSS posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results on weak sales at its physician and extended care segments.

For the fourth quarter ended March 30, the company earned $20 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $21.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $538.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $555.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.2 billion, closed at $23.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.