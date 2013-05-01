May 1 The story of South Korean rap sensation
Psy's ascent to global stardom with his megahit "Gangnam Style"
has now been immortalized in full colour and with appropriate
dramatic flourishes in a comic book.
"Fame:Psy", which went on sale in the United States and
South Korea on Wednesday, focuses mainly on what went into
making "Gangnam Style," which catapulted the sunglassed singer
with the garish jackets to global fame and became YouTube's most
popular song ever with more than 1.5 billion hits.
"Has he fallen from the sky? Has he risen from the earth?"
the comic begins, with illustrations showing Psy - in the suits
he made famous in "Gangnam Style" and striking poses from his
"Horse Riding Dance" - descending from heaven and bursting
through the earth.
"It was the end of summer, 2012, when a little-known Asian
rapper put his music video on YouTube. It exploded in
popularity," continues the 26-page tale, from U.S. publisher
Bluewater Productions and South Korean firm "able".
"His stubby build and dynamic stage presence caught people's
eyes. Psy's not your typical pop star".
In similarly breathless prose the comic covers the decade of
Psy's pre-Gangnam career in Korea, the origins of the video and
the dance, and the fame that followed, including scenes of a
delighted Psy teaching U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon his
dance and performing for U.S. President Barack Obama.
The comic, which also touches on the less happy parts of
Psy's past such as being charged with possession of marijuana in
2002, includes a guide that shows readers how to do Psy's dance
themselves.
It ends with the release of Psy's second video, "Gentleman",
last month. The video has racked up nearly 260 million YouTube
hits after smashing the previous record of first-day views for
songs, and hit fifth place on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul Tait)