SEOUL, March 27 South Korean rapper Psy wants
his fans to turn up in white at his April concert where he will
launch a new song that he hopes will cement the success of his
"Gangnam Style" Youtube hit.
"See this pic and let's be white on 0413", Psy tweeted on
his @psy_oppa Twitter feed on Wednesday, referring to the April
13 concert to be held in the South Korean capital of Seoul.
The chubby rapper, who shot to fame with over a billion
Youtube hits in 2012, subsequently poses in a variety of white
clothing, ranging from a spacesuit to tennis whites and even a
bridal gown and skimpy figure-skating dress.
His stylist says the 35-year old is more likely to reprise a
concert style based on the suit used in "Gangnam Style" than
anything more racy.
Psy has not yet revealed what song he will release.
(Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Elaine Lies and Michael
Perry)