TOKYO, April 16 South Korean rapper Psy's new
video, "Gentleman", rocketed up the YouTube heights with more
than 82 million views on Tuesday, chasing the success of his
megahit "Gangnam Style" after smashing the previous record for
first-day views for songs.
"Gangnam Style", which holds the YouTube record for most
views ever with more than 1.5 billion, made the corpulent Korean
a global star and one of the best-known faces to come out of the
growing K-pop music scene.
The video to "Gentleman" racked up more than 20 million hits
in the first 24 hours after its release on Saturday night. That
easily outstripped the 8 million views for Justin Bieber's
"Boyfriend" in its first 24 hours.
"51 million views in 40 hours!!My God!!" Psy tweeted on
Monday.
The song was also climbing music charts around the world,
hitting 8th in Britain and 7th in Australia, according to the
Apple store's iTunes ranking, and holding top place in most of
Scandinavia. It ranked 21st for songs overall, compared with
90th place on Saturday before the video was released.
"He is good. I love his energy," one woman commented on
YouTube. Others said the video was hilarious and the
sunglass-wearing 35-year-old's dancing "smooth."
Some were less complimentary, with a few saying the video
was arrogant and "too sexual". It shows Psy playing tricks on
women such as splashing coffee in their faces and untying a
bikini top.
"Meh. 'Gangnam Style' was better," one woman wrote.
"Gangnam Style" racked up digital sales of 3.59 million
units in the United States and Canada last year, according to
Nielsen SoundScan and Nielsen BDS, 9th in the best-selling list.
It was third on Amazon's MP3 song bestseller list for 2012.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul Tait)