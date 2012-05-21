LONDON May 22 If you want to know how ethical
your broker is, give them a moral dilemma and see how much they
sweat before deciding what to do.
It's quite a jump from the laboratory to real-world
decisions about asset management but British researchers have
found that gut feeling can override rational thought when people
are faced with financial offers that look unfair.
Even when we could benefit, a physical response like
sweating can make people reject a financial proposition they
consider to be unjust. The key is how tuned in they are to their
own bodies.
Researchers from the University of Exeter, the Medical
Research Council Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit and the
University of Cambridge, gave 51 people a series of offers based
on dividing 10 pounds ($16) be t ween two people. They found that
although an offer to split the money 50:50 was mostly accepted,
an offer of less than a 'fair share' was often rejected, even
though rejecting it left them with nothing.
The game, a version of a well-known psychological test
called the Ultimatum Game, showed gut reactions, especially made
under time pressure with incomplete information, can lead to
decisions that are irrational from a purely economic
perspective.
The researchers measured how much participants sweated
through their fingertips and how much their heart rate changed.
Clinical psychologist Barney Dunn, who led the study, told
Reuters that participants were also tested on how accurately
they could monitor their physical responses by counting their
own heartbeats. Those who were most accurate were more prone to
having their bodies dictate their decisions in the game.
"It's a bizarre finding but it's very robust," said Dunn.
It's uncontroversial to say that thoughts trigger responses
in your body but the research, published o n Tuesday i n the
journal Cognitive Affective and Behavioural Neuroscience, adds
to growing evidence that our bodies can sometimes govern how we
think and feel, rather than the other way round.
"Humans are highly attuned to unfairness and we are
sometimes required to weigh up the demands of maintaining
justice with preserving our own economic self-interest," said
Dunn. "At a time when ideas of fairness in the financial sector
- from bankers' bonuses to changes to pension schemes - are
being widely debated, it is important to recognise why some
individuals rebel against perceived unfairness, whereas other
people are prepared to accept the status quo."
Once you know how ethical your broker is, the next decision
is whether they will make you the most money, of course.
($1 = 0.6326 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Wickham; Editing by Paul Casciato)