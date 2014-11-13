LISBON Nov 13 Portugal's recently-privatised
postal service CTT said on Thursday it was monitoring the sale
process of Portugal Telecom and was considering opportunities
to develop its business in the telecommunications area.
The statement was in response to a newspaper report in
Brazil's weekly Veja.
It said that Portugal Telecom and CTT have a number of
business partnerships and in order to create more growth
triggers CTT "is discussing the possibility of various business
ventures with potential partners in the telecommunications
area", including Portugal Telecom.
"In that context, CTT will follow the sale process of PT
Portugal in order to analyse all the opportunities that make
sense for the development of its businesses, that create value
for its shareholders, and are of a compatible dimension," it
said.
A number of companies are lining up to buy Portugal
Telecom's operations in Portugal from Brazil's Oi,
which has said it may sell after a merger between the two
companies has been completed.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)