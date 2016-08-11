BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Aug 11 Three months ended June 30 (versus the same period a year earlier). All figures in million rupees. June 2016 June 2015 Net profit 564.5 497.5 Total income 36,443.3 31,989.1 NOTE: PTC India is a state-owned power trading company. Results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2aOMuuC (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.