Feb 16 Two units of Massachusetts-based software company PTC Inc will pay $14.5 million to resolve a probe into whether they improperly provided recreational travel to Chinese officials, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The penalty is part of a non-prosecution agreement the company reached with the Justice Department to resolve possible bribery charges under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)