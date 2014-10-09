BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
Oct 9 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA :
* Said on Wednesday that will increase capital by no more than 1,440,000 zlotys by issuing no more than 1,440,000 series E shares of nominal value of 1 zloty
* Said existing shareholders will not be eligible to purchase new shares which will be issued via private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of Socoupa SA, a Swiss-based company, which holds - as a single asset - 77.24 percent of Grupo Muntadas SA