BANGKOK, April 9 Thailand's largest energy firm PTT PCL will sell its 12 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum to state-run Social Security Fund, its director Rungson Sriworasat said on Thursday.

The investment should be positive for the state fund given Bangchak is performing well, Rungson, also permanent secretary at the Thai Finance Ministry which owns 51 percent of PTT, told reporters after a shareholder meeting.

PTT aimed to book gains from the stake sale in April, another PTT executive said.

State-controlled PTT, which has interests in five of six oil refineries in Thailand, wants to sell off its holdings in Bangchak to reduce criticism about its monopoly in the domestic oil and gas business. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)