IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
BANGKOK, March 27 PTT Pcl :
* Plans to sell up to 25 billion baht ($813 million) in bonds in two tranches in May and July, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters
* 15 billion baht would be sold in May and 10 billion baht in July
* Says the bonds may not be offered to retail investors, but existing bondholders will have the right to subscribe ($1 = 30.74 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.