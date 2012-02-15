BANGKOK Feb 15 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Aims to raise about 25 billion baht ($810 million), of which 15 billion baht would be raised via a bond issue in May, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told Reuters

* Proceeds from the bond issue would be used to repay existing debt of about 10 billion baht and for future investment

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise 10 percent from a year earlier ($1 = 30.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)