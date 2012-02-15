Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BANGKOK Feb 15 Thailand's PTT Pcl :
* Aims to raise about 25 billion baht ($810 million), of which 15 billion baht would be raised via a bond issue in May, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told Reuters
* Proceeds from the bond issue would be used to repay existing debt of about 10 billion baht and for future investment
* Expects 2012 revenue to rise 10 percent from a year earlier ($1 = 30.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.