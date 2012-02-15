* Plans to sell 15 bln baht bond in May

* Expects to pay lower interest rates

* Considering how to raise another 10 billion baht (Adds quotes, details)

BANGKOK, Feb 15 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, said on Wednesday it plans to raise about 25 billion baht ($810 million), of which 15 billion baht will be raised via a bond issue in May.

Proceeds from the bond issue would be used to repay existing debt of about 10 billion baht and for future investment, chief financial officer Tevin Vongvanich told Reuters.

"We received a good response from investors in our previous issue," he said referring to PTT's January sale of a 20 billion baht bond in the domestic market.

"There is abundant liquidity in the domestic market. The coupon rate of the new bond may be lower than the first offer, in line with market conditions, but it is still higher than deposit interest rates. That makes corporate bonds popular for domestic investors," Tevin said.

State-controlled PTT, which maintained its 2012 revenue growth target of 10 percent, planned to invest about 90 billion baht this year, up from a year earlier, he said.

This year's investment will focus on building an onshore gas pipeline, liquefied petroleum gas storage facilities and a liquefied natural gas pipeline, Tevin said.

PTT has said it plans to spend about $11.4 billion during 2012-2016, mostly for its core natural gas business and investments to expand its international business.

PTT's upstream subsidiary, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, has said it plans to seek up to $1.5 billion in funds this year, of which $1 billion would be used to repay debt due in the first half.

Another affiliate, Thai Oil, said on Monday its board of directors had approved its plan to offer up to $1 billion in bonds to investors, but gave no specific timeframe.

At 0846 GMT, PTT shares were up 1.5 percent, while the broad index was 1.6 percent higher.

($1 = 30.85 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)