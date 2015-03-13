(Adds dropped words in second paragraph)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, March 13 Thailand's state-controlled energy
giant PTT has carved out a record slice of its income
as dividends, totalling almost $1 billion, even though its
annual net profit dropped to a six-year low in 2014.
After Australia's Woodside Petroleum, PTT's
so-called dividend payout ratio of 56.9 percent is the highest
in the Asia-Pacific for listed oil and gas firms with a market
cap of at least $20 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows. PTT
increased the ratio even as falling oil prices and losses from
fuel subsidies pushed Thailand's biggest listed company to post
its worst-ever quarterly loss.
Like Woodside, PTT has become a high-yielding energy play
with its generous dividend payouts. The high ratio is to assure
shareholders, CFO Wirat Uanarumit told Reuters on Friday. Major
stakeholders - the finance ministry and state-run Vayupak Fund -
will get 21 billion baht ($639.66 million) in dividends,
according to Thomson Reuters calculations based on their
shareholdings. The payout is timely as Thailand's military
government prepares to revive the economy with a bout of
infrastructure spending.
Given widespread expectations the oil price slide is
bottoming out, analysts say PTT's payout ratio has probably
peaked, though much depends on the company's priorities. PTT
says it spends most of its profits on expansion at home and
overseas to secure energy supplies, because the government does
not have a policy of allocating part of its budget to acquire
energy resources.
"We expect PTT to pay a dividend of 10 baht (per share) for
this year's performance, which reflects a normal payout rate of
35 percent," said Benjaphol Suthwanish, an analyst at
Bangkok-based KK Trade Securities. "Going forward, it's quite
difficult to estimate the dividend payment given that it's up to
the board and the company's long-term investment plan."
($1 = 32.8300 baht)
