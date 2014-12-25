BANGKOK Dec 25 Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl said on Thursday it will be looking
for acquisitions in 2015, mainly in Thailand and Asia.
The company currently has about $3 billion worth of cash to
finance acquisitions, debt repayment and investment, Chief
Executive Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.
PTTEP will be flexible about its investment plan over the
next five years to align with the direction of oil prices while
its parent PTT will review a business plan around mid
2015, he said.
PTTEP has said it planned total expenditures of $24.3
billion during 2015-2019, with $4.83 billion for 2015.
Declining oil prices would not affect PTTEP's earnings this
year, because it had hedged the price for about 70 percent of
its total crude oil and condensate production, he said, adding
that the company would maintain its hedging level at 70 percent
for next year.
It expected Dubai crude prices to be $70 a barrel on average
next year, with PTTEP's average selling price at $53 a barrel,
he said.
Tevin said the company had postponed production from the
Algeria oil project to the first quarter of 2015 from the fourth
quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Edmund Klamann)