BANGKOK Dec 26 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* The Yetagun offshore natural gas field in Myanmar will be shut down for annual maintenance for nine days during Dec. 29-Jan 6, the firm said in a statement

* The shutdown will not affect electricity output and industrial use

* PTT's subsidiary is a minority partner in the Yetagun field (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)