BANGKOK Feb 17 Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* Expects domestic natural gas demand to rise 4-5 percent to more than 4,200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), Wichai Pornkeratiwat, senior executive vice-president for its gas business, told reporters

* To conclude how to raise 10 billion baht ($324 million) in the third quarter, another executive said($1 = 30.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)