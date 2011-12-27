* Plans to sell 40 bln baht bonds in 2012

* Set aside 40 bln baht fund for new acquisitions

* Shares down, in line with market (Adds quotes, details)

BANGKOK, Dec 27 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, said on Tuesday it expected 2012 revenue growth of about 10 percent on the back of the country's economic growth forecasts and stable oil prices.

State-controlled PTT expected average oil prices at about $104 a barrel next year when the global economy is expected to show slow growth due to the financial crisis in Europe, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

"Our revenue is growing next year, which is based on the country's projected economic growth of 4 percent," Tevin said, adding PTT may review its investment plan if there were more signs of uncertainty from the global economy.

The company is expected to post revenue of 2.3 trillion baht ($73.5 billion) for 2011 and 2.4 trillion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

According to a document presented to the cabinet for acknowledgement on Tuesday, PTT has projected revenue of 2.8 trillion baht for 2012 and forecast revenue of 9.88 trillion baht during 2013-2015.

PTT, Thailand's most valuable company, plans to spend 358 billion baht ($11.4 billion) during 2012-2016, mostly for its core natural gas business and investments to expand its international businesses.

Tevin said PTT had also set aside 40 billion baht fund to finance new acquisitions in the next five years and the company planned to sell up to 40 billion baht of bonds in 2012, of which 20 billion baht would be offered in January.

"We got approval for the 20 billion baht bond issue but we can't give the exact timeframe when the remaining amount would be offered," he added.

PTT, valued at $29 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses. It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec as the third-biggest energy firm in Asia by market capitalisation.

At 0920 GMT, PTT stock was down 0.3 percent at 316 baht, while the broader index was 0.6 percent lower. ($1 = 31.30 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)