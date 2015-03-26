BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 Thailand's PTT PCL :
* To cut 5-year investment budget to about 290 billion baht ($8.9 billion) from 327 billion baht due to volatility in global oil prices, Chief Financial Officer Wirat Uanarumit told reporters
* Says to cut 2015 investment budget by 5-10 percent from earlier target of 85.5 billion baht
* Says aims to sell 12 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum in the second quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: